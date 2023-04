On 17 April, a Indonesian Air Force Boeing 737-200 (registered AI-7304) overran the end off the runway at Mozes Kilangin Airport in Indonesia. The nose gear collapsed before coming to a full stop.

The aircraft operated a domestic flight from Pattimura Airport, no injuries were reported.

Source: Potret Pesawat Boeing 737 Seri 200 TNI AU Tergelincir di Bandara Timika