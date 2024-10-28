Tata and Airbus unveil India’s first private sector aircraft assembly line for C295 in Vadodara

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus have inaugurated India’s first private sector aircraft Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the C295 military transport aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat. This landmark facility, launched with the support of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez, is part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative to strengthen local aerospace and defence manufacturing.

The facility will produce 40 of the 56 C295 aircraft ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF), with assembly work starting from parts manufactured in Hyderabad. The first Indian-made C295 is set for completion in 2026, with the full order to be delivered by 2031.

The project will involve more than 85% of structural assembly in India, utilising over 37 local suppliers. This facility marks a significant step toward India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing and Airbus’s expanding footprint in India’s aerospace sector.