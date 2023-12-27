Hellenic Air Force training jet crashes near Kalamata airport; pilot confirmed dead

In the morning of 11:00 local time on 27 December, a Hellenic Air Force 120PEA/363MEA North American T-2E Buckeye (registered 1600..) was performing a training flight near Kalamata Airport, Greece. Half a mile northwest of the airport, the aircraft crashed, followed by an explosion.

A search and rescue mission was initiated, after the pilot was found and confirmed deceased.

A spokesperson of the Hellenic Air Force said in a press statement: “On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 11:28, a T-2E Buckeye aircraft of the 120PEA/363MEA, performing a training flight, crashed, during its return, half a nautical mile northwest of the Kalamata airport.”

