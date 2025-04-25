“Iniochos 2025”, Report on a large military exercise

Iniochos 2025 Report

Authors: Benoit Denet & Martin Gillet

“Initiated in the late 1980s, Iniochos has evolved into a comprehensive training platform designed to simulate modern air warfare challenges. The exercise provides participating air forces with opportunities to plan and execute combined air operations (COMAO) in a high-tempo environment, reflecting the complexities of contemporary combat situations.?”

More history on this exercise can be read on Hellenic Air Force (HAF) dedicated page.

“Iniochos 2025” marked the largest participation of air forces since the establishment of the exercise as an INVITEX (Invitation Exercise), with a total of 12 countries actively participating. Specifically, the participating nations were :

Greece with all types of HAF fighter jets, helicopters, transport, and training aircraft

France with Mirage 2000

India with Su-30

Israel with G-550

Italy with Tornado

Montenegro with Bell 412

Poland with F-16

Qatar with F-15

Slovenia with PC-9

Spain with F/A-18 Hornet

United Arab Emirates with Mirage 2000-9

United States of America with F-16, KC-46 & KC-135

Additionally, units from the Hellenic Army, the Hellenic Navy, and the Special Warfare Command contributed significantly to the creation of complex and realistic operational scenarios. Furthermore, Bahrain, Cyprus, and Slovakia participated as observer nations.

1300 sorties were conducted throughout the Athens FIR during the exercise, most of times from the main exercise airport located at the Andravida Air Force Base.

Andravida Air Base (LGAD) plays a crucial role in the HAF’s operational readiness. It hosts the 338th Fighter-Bomber Squadron, which operates the F-4E Phantom II aircraft. The base’s infrastructure includes a primary runway measuring 3,139 meters (10,299 feet) in length, accommodating various military aircraft. ?

The Air Tactics Center at Andravida is responsible for advanced tactical training, including the annual “Iniochos” exercise, which brings together air forces from multiple nations to conduct complex air operations. ?

Andravida Air Base is well-renowned for hosting the “Iniochos” exercise, a significant multinational air drill aimed at enhancing interoperability among allied air forces. The exercise involves various mission profiles, such as offensive and defensive counter-air operations, tactical reconnaissance, and combat search and rescue.

In recent developments, the HAF is advancing plans to upgrade Andravida Air Base to accommodate the forthcoming fleet of F-35 fighter jets, positioning it as one of the most advanced military facilities in Greece.

Key Highlights were :

Joint Operations: The exercise featured significant contributions from the Hellenic Army, Navy, and Special Warfare Command, creating a comprehensive joint operational environment.

Strategic Significance: Iniochos 2025 served as a platform for participating nations to strengthen military ties, exchange tactical knowledge, and demonstrate commitment to collective security in the region

Spotters Day: On April 7, aviation enthusiasts were invited to observe the exercise, providing transparency and public engagement.

Throughout the exercise timeline, many spotters have grasped the opportunity to head in the valley in order to ‘get the momentum’ with stunning images, despites challenging weather conditions. The information is well known by the locals, which were very pleased to welcome these internal guests. Local press also made it its headline, featuring the ‘Vura Loop’.

On April 7th, a large group of international aviation enthusiasts and spotters were granted access to the Andravida Air Base. Upon entry and ID check, a goodie back was provided. Throughout the day, guests for a day had the opportunity to take part of the exercises by covering in pictures departures and arrivals, along with mingling with the crews onsite, sharing insights and goodies, including patches. All activities in a cheerful mood.

At the end of the day, the Distinguished Visitors Day (DV Day) was held at the Air Tactics Center (KEAT). Key Highlights were :

Addresses : The Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, General Dimitrios Choupis, and the Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, Lieutenant General Dimosthenis Grigoriadis, delivered speeches emphasising the significance of the exercise.

Briefing : Brigadier General Georgios Petrou, Commander of the ATC, provided an overview of the exercise’s conduct.

Flyovers : Attendees observed flyovers by formations of fighter aircraft, showcasing the capabilities of participating nations.

Operations Center Tour : Guests toured the Operations Center (WHITE CELL) to gain insights into the coordination of the exercise.

The event was attended by a diverse group of distinguished guests, including :

Members of the Hellenic Parliament

Ambassadors to Greece from India , United Arab Emirates , Slovenia , and Spain , along with representatives from Italy , Montenegro , Poland , and the United States

Air Force Chiefs or their representatives from France , Italy , Israel , Qatar , Spain , and the UAE , as well as the Commander of the Cyprus Air Command, Brigadier General Georgios Alexandrou

Local civil and religious authorities

Visual overview of Iniochos 2025

Once more, this exercise Iniochos, edition 2025, highlighted the importance of multinational cooperation and readiness in addressing contemporary security challenges. Through rigorous training and collaboration, participating air forces enhanced their capabilities, ensuring preparedness for a wide range of operational scenarios.