Greek F-16 crashes in the Peloponnese – Pilot ejects to safety

A Greek F-16 fighter jet crashed as it was landing at the military airport of Andravida on the Peloponnesian peninsula on Thursday afternoon; the pilot managed to eject seconds before the crash and is safe.

The causes of the crash, which occurred at 15:49 on Thursday, are not yet clear. The jet veered off the runway during the landing, with the pilot successfully ejecting from the plane. The pilot was transferred to a military hospital in the capital Athens for precautionary checks.

The Hellenic Air Force operates over 150 F-16 jets.

Andravida Air Base is housing the 117th Combat Wing and the Air Force’s Air Tactics Centre.