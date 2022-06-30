Greece wants to acquire 20 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin

“We intend to acquire a squadron of F-35s, with a possible option for a second,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the end of a two-day NATO summit in Madrid.

Athens’ announcement in favour of the F-35 is not really a surprise. Greece has already expressed its willingness to buy Lockheed Martin’s combat aircraft. It will order F-35s, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed on Thursday, in a context where Athens is seeking to strengthen its air force due to recurring tensions with neighbouring Turkey.

“We intend to acquire a squadron of F-35s, with a possible option for a second,” Mitsotakis said at the end of a two-day NATO summit in Madrid. According to Reuters, Greece would like to buy 20 F-35s. The Greek Prime Minister clarified that Greece had sent a letter of request for possible delivery of the planes “in 2027 or 2028“.

Greece recently purchased 24 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault in France.