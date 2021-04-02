Second Airbus A350 of the German Air Force to receive its interior at Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg

Yesterday evening, the second of a total of three Airbus A350-900s of the German Ministry of Defense’s Special Air Mission Wing arrived at Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg for cabin completion. After the first aircraft 10+03 “Kurt Schumacher” was initially equipped with a transitional cabin last year to ensure an early entry into service, 10+01 “Konrad Adenauer” will now receive the first full government cabin for an aircraft of this type. The completion work will therefore take much longer this time. Delivery to the Luftwaffe is planned for fall 2022.

In parallel with the revised exterior appearance, which has been updated with, among other things, titles in the “Bundes Sans” font and wingtips in large-scale black, red and gold, the 10+01 will also differ significantly from the 10+03 in the interior. In contrast to the latter’s open cabin design, the various functional areas for political-parliamentary flight operations will now be structurally separated from one another, as was already the case with the two predecessors based on the Airbus A340. The rest of the cabin will be available to the delegations flying with them, as usual. It will feature seating with a generous seat pitch, an appropriate number of washrooms and modern galley equipment.

In October, the third Airbus A350, registered 10+02, will also arrive in Hamburg to also receive the full government cabin. When both 10+01 and 10+02 have been redelivered to the German Armed Forces, 10+03, which is currently already in service, will also return to Lufthansa Technik to be converted from the transitional to the full government cabin.