NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

Russia’s Baltic air incursions highlight routine risks to civil aviation, says Latvian Air Force commander

Latvian Air Force Commander Colonel Viesturs Masulis stated that Russian military aircraft frequently fly over the Baltic Sea, aiming to showcase their presence to NATO. These flights, such as six Russian planes intercepted by German jets over the weekend, are routine and have been happening for years. The recent surge coincides with Russia’s military exercises, “Okean-2024.”

Masulis emphasised the potential danger these aircraft pose to civilian aviation, as they often fly with transponders switched off, making them invisible to civilian radar. NATO’s Baltic Airspace Policing mission regularly monitors and intercepts these aircraft to ensure regional and civilian air safety. This year, 109 Russian aircraft have been detected near Latvia’s territorial waters, compared to 159 incidents in 2023.

Source: LSM+