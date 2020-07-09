Lufthansa Technik to equip two new Airbus A321neoLR for the German Armed Forces

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) and Lufthansa Technik today signed a contract regarding the equipment of two brand-new Airbus A321neoLR (Long Range) for the German Air Force. The aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg in August and October 2021, where they will be multi-functionally equipped for various missions. Delivery to the air force is scheduled for 2022.

Lufthansa Technik’s VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services business unit will prepare the two aircraft for various types of missions such as troop transport and the MedEvac role (medical evacuation). With the appropriate installations, the aircraft can be used in 18 different interior configurations. Their passenger transport capacity ranges from 136 to 163 passengers. Furthermore, the transport of up to six intensive care patients, the transport of up to twelve slightly or moderately ill/injured patients, as well as various mixed configurations for patient transport are possible.

Lufthansa Technik’s Original Equipment Innovation business unit will supply the Patient Transport Units (PTUs) required for the MedEvac role to the German Armed Forces. The contract concluded accordingly comprises 12 units (plus 2 reserve units). Up to six PTUs can be fitted in each of the two A321neoLRs.

With the Airbus A321neoLR, the German Air Force will receive a future-proof, modern passenger aircraft which can be deployed in various highly flexible cabin configurations on short-, medium- and long-haul flights. The two aircraft will be operated by the Federal Ministry of Defence’s (BMVg) Special Air Mission Wing, making maximum use of synergy effects with the Airbus A320 Family models already introduced. The corresponding procurement project was already approved on July 3 in the context of the approval of the Second Supplementary Budget 2020.