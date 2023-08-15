Germany to retire A340 earlier than planned after Foreign Minister stranded in Abu Dhabi

The pilot of a German Air Force Airbus A340-300 aircraft (registration 16+01) informed German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her delegation that the plane needed to dump fuel and return to Abu Dhabi International Airport due to a flap problem.

Baerbock was stranded in Abu Dhabi on her way to a trip to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. The technical issue with the flaps forced the plane to return shortly after take-off, following a planned refuelling stopover. A new flight the next day suffered a similar problem. The Foreign Minister had to cancel the trip.

Despite this incident, the German government expressed satisfaction with the overall condition and readiness of its aircraft fleet. However, there are indications from some sources that the two A340 aircraft might be retired prematurely. Only the new A350 will be used for long-range transport.