First Airbus A321LR(neo) for the German Air Force arrives at Lufthansa Technik for cabin modifications

Commencement of cabin modifications for troop transport and the MedEvac role

Last night the first of two Airbus A321neoLR (Long Range) for the German Air Force arrived at Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg. The aircraft bears the military registration 15+10. Its sister aircraft 15+11 will follow in the coming weeks. This marks the start of the cabin conversion of the two aircraft, carried out by the Original Equipment & Special Aircraft Services business unit, for various mission types such as troop transports, parliamentary flight operations and the MedEvac (medical evacuation) role. Delivery of the converted aircraft is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

With the Airbus A321neoLR, the German Air Force will receive a future-proof, modern passenger aircraft that can be deployed on short-, medium- and long-haul flights. With the installations made by Lufthansa Technik, the aircraft can be used in four different interior configurations. Their passenger transport capacity ranges up to 136.

Furthermore, either the transport of up to six intensive care patients or the transport of up to twelve slightly or moderately ill/injured patients, as well as various mixed configurations for patient transport, are possible. Lufthansa Technik will therefore supply twelve Patient Transport Units (PTUs) as well as two reserve units required for the MedEvac role to the German Armed Forces.