Birthday, wedding party or private trip? President of Mexico puts presidential aircraft for rent

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrado on Monday said that its government will offer to rent out the luxurious presidential jet for birthdays and wedding parties. After Lopez Obrado got elected, he kept his promise to sell the Boeing 787-8 valued €191 million that his predecessor purchased. After three years, the aircraft is still not sold.

During his election campaign, Lopez Obrado, who always travels on commercial flights, called the Boeing 787-9 private jet an insult to the public. The “Dreamliner” features a tailor-made VIP cabin including a meeting room and presidential suite with a king-size bed.

The jet will be handed over to a military-run company and will be made available for marriages, birthdays and company trips, Lopez Obrador said.