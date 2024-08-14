Two French Rafale jets crash, one pilot found

Two French Air Force Rafale fighter jets crashed near the border between the Vosges and Meurthe-et-Moselle regions in eastern France.

The aircraft were part of the Rafale Transition Squadron 3/4 Aquitaine, stationed at BA 113 Saint-Dizier – Robinson Air Base.

“In Meurthe-et-Moselle, an accident occurred involving two Rafales from the Rafale 3/4 ‘Aquitaine’ Transformation Squadron,”

stated Sébastien Lecornu, the French Minister of Armed Forces. “One pilot has been found, safe and sound. The search for the others is ongoing. We extend our gratitude to our armed forces and the gendarmes involved in the search and securing the area.” The Meurthe-et-Moselle prefecture swiftly activated the departmental operational center and initiated the SATER (air-land rescue) plan to assist military forces in responding to the incident.

“Aircraft accident in the Colombey sector: the departmental operational center is activated to support the armed forces in coordinating the search,” the Meurthe-et-Moselle prefecture announced in a press release. “Please avoid the area and adhere to the authorities’ instructions.”

According to a French Air Force source cited by Le Monde, one twin-seat Rafale B had two pilots on board, while a single-seat Rafale C carried one pilot. The latter was located safe and unharmed. Although not yet confirmed, there are reports suggesting a mid-air collision between the two aircraft. The Escadron de Transformation Rafale 3/4 Aquitaine is a key squadron within the French Air Force, tasked with training pilots on the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft. Located at Saint-Dizier-Robinson Air Base, the squadron plays a vital role in transitioning pilots from other aircraft types to the Rafale platform, providing both initial and advanced training. This ensures that pilots are fully prepared to operate the Rafale in a variety of mission profiles, including air defense, ground attack, and reconnaissance.