Mid-air collision between two French Alpha Jets in Saint-Dizier: pilots eject safely

A training exercise for the French Air Force took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when two Alpha Jets collided in mid-air near Air Base 113 in Saint-Dizier (Haute-Marne). The incident occurred at approximately 15:35 as the aircraft were engaged in rehearsals, according to the Air and Space Force.

Despite the severity of the accident, all three crew members—two pilots and one passenger—managed to eject safely. They were found conscious and in stable condition near the crash site. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the area, and an investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), reassuring the public that the situation was under control. The local mayor’s office also stated that the pilots were “safe and sound,” alleviating initial fears of serious injuries.

The Alpha Jet, a light attack and advanced training aircraft, has been a staple of the French Air Force for decades, used primarily for pilot instruction and aerobatic displays. While mid-air collisions are rare, the incident raises questions about training protocols and airspace safety.

Authorities have launched an internal review to assess the circumstances of the crash, and further updates are expected in the coming days.