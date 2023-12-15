French Air Force C-130 Hercules safely lands at Arlanda after engine issues

A French military aircraft faced engine troubles during its journey from Kiruna to France, compelling an emergency landing at Arlanda airport, as reported by Aftonbladet. Lisa Mjörning from the Swedish Maritime Administration explained that the Hercules plane encountered problems with two out of its four engines, necessitating the immediate diversion to Arlanda.

The severity of the situation prompted the decision to halt the flight to France and conduct an emergency landing at 13:15, which transpired without incident, confirmed by TT.

The Swedish Maritime Administration promptly activated the air rescue service in response to the distress call, coordinating a helicopter to meet the plane upon its arrival. Both an ambulance and a police helicopter were also on standby during the landing procedure.

Despite the alarming mid-air engine failure, all ten individuals aboard the French aircraft emerged unharmed. The successful landing at Arlanda took place at 13:10, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.