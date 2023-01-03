Egypt purchases new Boeing CH-47F Chinooks to modernise fleet

The U.S. Army has awarded Boeing a contract to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinooks for the Egyptian Air Force. With this $426 million foreign military sale, Egypt will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model, and benefit from its advanced multi-mission capabilities.

“The F-model aircraft will enhance Egypt’s Chinook capabilities and help effectively accomplish its heavy-lift objectives,” said Ken Eland, vice president and CH-47 programme manager. “Boeing’s partnership with the Egyptian Air Force remains strong as we continue to work together to modernize their fleet.”

The CH-47F is an advanced multi-mission helicopter for the U.S. Army and international defence forces. It contains a fully integrated, digital cockpit management system, Common Avionics Architecture System cockpit and advanced cargo-handling capabilities complementing the aircraft’s mission performance and handling characteristics.

“Boeing is committed to supporting the defence modernization mission of the Egyptian armed forces and ensuring the best capability for Egypt’s national defence and security,” added Vince Logsdon, vice president, Boeing International Business Development.

Team Chinook is led by the U.S. Army, which with 19 allied international customers, collectively operates a fleet of more than 950 aircraft.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2023