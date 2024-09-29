Colombian military helicopter crashes during medical evacuation, killing eight

By
André Orban
-
0
0

On September 29, 2024, a Colombian Air Force Bell UH-1H-II Iroquois helicopter (Registration FAC-4441) crashed during a medical evacuation mission in the municipality of Cumaribo, Vichada, Colombia.

The tragic accident resulted in the deaths of all eight people on board. The helicopter was conducting a rescue operation at the time of the crash.

