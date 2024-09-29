Colombian military helicopter crashes during medical evacuation, killing eight

On September 29, 2024, a Colombian Air Force Bell UH-1H-II Iroquois helicopter (Registration FAC-4441) crashed during a medical evacuation mission in the municipality of Cumaribo, Vichada, Colombia.

The tragic accident resulted in the deaths of all eight people on board. The helicopter was conducting a rescue operation at the time of the crash.

#URGENTE. Helicóptero que cumplía con labores humanitarias se precipitó a tierra en la mañana de este 29 de septiembre en el departamento del Vichada el siniestro aéreo deja un saldo de 8 personas fallecidas, esta aeronave pertenecía a la fuerza aérea colombiana y esta serían… pic.twitter.com/CFOfob3cCo — EL INFORMA?NTE CO?RDOBA ??????? (@elinformanteCor) September 29, 2024