Cameroon Air Force C-130 Hercules overruns runway at Maroua-Salak Airport, Cameroon

On 2 August, a Cameroon Air Force C-130 Hercules from Douala operated a cargo flight towards Maroua-Salak Airport, in the Northern region of Cameroon. An operation within the framework of the operations of the Multinational Joint Force at war against the Nigerian barbarian sect Boko Haram.

During landing, however, the aircraft couldn’t stop on the runway and subsequently crashed behind the runway. It is believed that the heavy rainfall has caused the accident. No fatalities have been reported, but the aircraft has been severely damaged.

Following images and footage of the accident appeared on social media:

Runway overrun for a C-130 Hercules Cameroon Air Force in Maroua, Cameroon. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/CFcTXM18Mp — MJ Augustine Vinod 🇮🇳 (@MjaVinod) August 3, 2020

The Cameroon Air Force (Armée de l’Air du Cameroun) theoretically possesses a fairly well balanced force of relatively unsophisticated aircraft, although many of these are now ageing and serviceability levels are likely to be low. Emphasis is placed on transport and utility operations in support of ground forces.