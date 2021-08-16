Belgium sends one A400M and two C130 planes to Kabul for an evacuation mission

The Belgian government has given the green light for the deployment of three Air Force transport aircraft (one new Airbus A400M and two C-130H Hercules) in Afghanistan for an evacuation mission, as confirmed by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

A more in-depth discussion will take place Monday evening between ministers, during a new “kern” meeting.

Many Western countries (among others the United States, Germany, France and the Netherlands) have dispatched military resources to Kabul international airport – which has been protected for years in part by Belgian troops – to evacuate their nationals.

Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder justified the decision by “the very worrying developments in the situation in Afghanistan“, in a statement issued by her cabinet. “Regarding Afghan interpreters and collaborators who have worked for Belgian interests, they have the opportunity to make themselves known to our authorities. They will also have the opportunity to apply for a visa to another country,” she added.

Ms Dedonder indicated in the morning that her department was preparing a NEO (“non-combatant evacuation operation”) detachment.

