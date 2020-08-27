Belgian Defence : Nominations of General Officers (August 2020 update)

For immediate release. August 27th 2020 Belgian Defence

Nominations General Officers

Admiral Michel Hofman, Chief of Defence: “Due to the departure of several fellow general officers and the need to ensure the continuity of the functioning of our organisation, I have decided, in consultation with the Minister, the following arrangements:

Lieutenant General Aviator Claude Van de Voorde, Deputy Chief of Staff Intelligence and Security (ACOS IS) and Director of the General Service Intelligence and Security (SGRS) becomes Belgian Permanent Representative to the NATO Military Committee.

Aviation Major General Serge Vassart retains his position as Belgian permanent Representative to the Military Committee of the European Union.

Lieutenant General Jean-Paul Claeys becomes Director General of Human Resources (DGHR) to replace Aviation Lieutenant General Hennes who will retire on January 1, 2021.

Major General Marc Thys, Transition Manager, becomes Vice-Chief of Defense (VCHOD). The one-year term of the transition team is coming to an end. The files in progress will be taken up by Major General Thys in his new function.

Major General Aviator Frederik Vansina, Air Component Commander (ACC), becomes Deputy Chief of Staff Strategy (ACOS Strat).

Division Admiral Wim Robberecht, Marine Component Commander (NCC), becomes Deputy Chief of Staff Operations and Training (ACOS O&T) in replacement of Major General Johan Peeters who will retire on October 1, 2020.

Major General Aviator Thierry Dupont, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations and Training (DACOS O&T) becomes Air Component Commander (ACC).

Major General Philippe Boucké, Deputy Chief of Staff Strategy (ACOS Strat) becomes Deputy Chief of Staff Intelligence and Security (ACOS IS) and Director of the General Intelligence and Security Service (SGRS).

Division Admiral Yves Dupont, Head of the “Systems” Division of the Directorate General Material Resources (MR Sys), becomes Commander of the Royal Military Academy in replacement of Aviation Major General Lutgardis Claes who will be leaving service on December 31, 2020.

Staff Captain at Sea Jan De Beurme, Chief of Staff (COS) of the Navy, becomes the Commander of the Marine Component (NCC) and will be commissioned to the rank of Flotilla Admiral.

Staff Colonel Vincent Descheemaeker, Director of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM), becomes Deputy Chief of Staff Operations and Training (DACOS O&T) and will be commissioned to the rank of Brigadier General. For the moment, he will fulfil this function in addition to his current function of Director of SOCOM.

The actual implementation will be scheduled from the beginning of September.

For the sake of completeness, and as a consequence of an earlier decision, Staff Colonel Aviator Paul Desair will assume the function of Deputy Commander of the European Air Transport Command (DCOM EATC) and will be commissioned to the rank of Brigadier General Aviator.

As soon as the political situation permits, the advancement committees for higher officers and generals will be organised to make appointments necessary and complete the setups.”