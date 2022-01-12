Belgian Army to invest in new helicopters and missiles

In 2016 the Belgian Government decided on a new strategic plan that provided for investments in new equipment (among others 34 F-35 fighter jets) in the amount of 9.2 billion euros. Current Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder wants to add 3 billion euros, according to the newspaper La Libre Belgique.

The major part of that investment is in new helicopter capacity. The 4 NH90 in the land version (TTH) would be replaced by new transport helicopters: 14 light helicopters and 4 heavier ones, together capable of transporting a combat company of one hundred men.

The NH90 TTH helicopters were put into service only in 2013, but Belgian Defence had decided in 2020 to withdraw them because of difficulties with their maintenance.

The Army also has 4 other NH90 helicopters in marine version (NFH). They are currently used for search and rescue at sea (SAR). According to the minister’s plan, the SAR mission would be taken over by 4 new helicopters to be acquired so that the NH90s can be used fully for missions aboard the frigates, as they have the capacity to do.

Among the new investments, there is a participation in the acquisition of an additional A330 MRTT, long- and short-range SAM (surface-to-air) missile batteries for the Air component as well as additional drones, and defence missile batteries for frigates.