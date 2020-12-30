Belgian Air Force formation flight to honour healthcare workers cancelled due to bad weather

Belgium’s air tour of honour scheduled for Thursday by the Belgian Defence as a sign of encouragement for medical staff will not take place due to the announced unfavourable weather conditions, military sources said Wednesday evening.

The acrobatic patrol of the Air Component, the Red Devils, and its five Siai Marchetti were scheduled to fly over several hospitals and nursing homes in most of the Belgian provinces on Thursday to salute the efforts of caregivers and support people isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian Defence was not in a position on Wednesday evening to specify if and when the initiative of its minister, Ms Ludivine Dedonder, could still take place.

Healthcare workers of a retirement home in Aarschot were to board the aircraft, decorated in bright red, with the national colours under the wings. The Red Devils were then to fly over hospitals and nursing homes for a two-hour low-altitude flight, then be greeted at their home base, Beauvechain, by Ms Dedonder and military officials.

