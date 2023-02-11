Turkey–Syria earthquake: logistics team B-Fast left this morning to set up field hospital

This Saturday morning, a logistics team of the Belgian governmental aid organisation B-Fast (Belgian First Aid and Support Team) departed from Melsbroek military airport destination Turkey.

Last Wednesday, a reconnaissance team left with a Defense aircraft for Turkey as part of the mission to send an Emergency Medical Team (called EMT 2 team) from B-Fast to the scene following the earthquake that occurred on 6 February.

This morning’s flight carried logistics and people with a medical background and is expected to land this afternoon at Incirlik Airport, near Adana and about 200 kilometers away from the heavily affected Gaziantep metropolis.

The 6,000 square meters field hospital will accommodate an operating room, a medical lab and a pharmacy. There is also a children’s ward and there will be a delivery room. The hospital is expected to be fully operational as from Thursday.

From then, 100 patients can be treated daily. Twenty patients can sleep overnight in the field hospital. Next Tuesday, another flight – carrying doctors and nurses – is planned.