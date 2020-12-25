TUI fly to operate charter flights for Belgian Defence after its leased Airbus A321 returns to owner

We mentioned earlier that the Belgian Air Force was returning to its owner the Airbus A321 that it had on dry-lease from HiFly. The missions of the A321 should normally be taken over by the A400Ms based in Melsbroek airbase and by the NATO Multinational Multirole Unit A330MRTTs based at Eindhoven airbase.

However, the delays in the delivery of the A400M and A330MRTT aircraft and in the certification of their pilots due to the Covid-19 pandemic have compelled Belgian Defence to look for alternative solutions. Therefore, the press service has issued a statement announcing that the Belgian Air Component will use charter flights from TUI fly Belgium.

“To guarantee the continuity of our operations and exercises, Belgian Defence will partially use charter flights in 2021 and 2022. Around twenty flights which will take place in January and February 2021 will be carried out by TUI“, said the press service.