The 15 Wing of the Belgian Air Force says goodbye to the C-130s: the end of the legendary Belgian Hercules

On Friday, December 17, the Air Component of the Belgian army bid farewell to its legendary C-130 Hercules at Melsbroek Air Base (EBMB). After almost fifty years of service, the aircraft made a farewell flight so that all enthusiasts could pay their final respects.

“Safety first,” said Senior Captain Verwilligen at the start of this foggy but historic day. A farewell flight was originally planned over all of Belgium with seven planes passing different landmarks, but weather conditions, unfortunately, prevented it. “It would be irresponsible to let several planes fly so close to each other today. Safety comes first, at all times”. The 15 Wing therefore hastily imagined a new scenario: instead of a circular flight, three planes flew in different directions today.

An international tripartite fleet

To mark the day, today’s tripartite fleet wasn’t just made up of Belgian planes. At 13:00, the international group was ready to take off: a Polish plane flew to Kleine-Brogel (EBBL) and Liège (EBLG), an American plane made an aerial visit to Chièvres (EBCV) and Florennes (EBFS). The Belgian CH-05 plane flew over Ostend (EBOS) and Antwerp (EBAW).

The event was packed with reporters all eagerly awaiting a seat in the Hercules on the cancelled farewell flight. Despite this, everyone had the chance to spend an hour between the clouds: a C-130 flew alongside an A400M towards Florennes to taxi at a lower altitude. During the last landing, at the base of Melsbroek, the C-130 was solemnly awaited and greeted by a water cannon salute.

Humanitarian operations and evacuations

The Belgian C-130s have been used in more than fifty international peace and security operations. “The C-130 was the first to arrive and the first party on each mission. Without air transport, operations abroad cannot take place and they are desperately necessary to ensure the safety of our Belgian citizens,” explained Major Bodet.

The last operation was Red Kite, where more than 1,400 people were evacuated. Three planes made more than twenty flights between the airports of Islamabad (Pakistan) and the Afghan capital Kabul. The C-130 was also used in the recent “Tropical Storm” exercise in Gabon.

Each soldier who has been on a mission has a special connection with this aircraft. It guaranteed the supply of rations, as well as distant memories of the house. Its wings also brought relief and symbolised the end of a long mission.

3,900 times around the world

During its career, the C-130 carried 150,000 tonnes of cargo, travelled a total distance of more than 3,900 times around the world in 285,000 hours, and landed 199,500 times.

At the end of 2017, a first C-130 remained permanently nailed to the ground. After that, the C-130s were gradually withdrawn from service. During this period, crews and technicians were trained on the new A400Ms, the first of which landed in Melsbroek on October 9, 2020. The A400Ms and their crews are now ready to fully assume the tasks and missions of the C-130s.

Text: Kerlijn Puttemans

Pictures: Michael Moors & Jozef Vanden Broeck

Video: Clint Soete

December 17, 2021

Source: BelDefNews