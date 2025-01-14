Precautionary landing of an NH-90 helicopter in the Namèche region, Belgian Province of Namur

An NH-90 helicopter made a precautionary landing today at around 14:15 in the Namèche region in the province of Namur. The incident occurred without causing any injuries, either among the crew of 4 or among the local population.

Belgian Defence has dispatched a team to investigate and secure the scene. The exact causes that led to this precautionary landing are still being analyzed. An assessment of possible material damage to the aircraft and in the surrounding area is also underway. All this will be part of a thorough investigation aimed at identifying the precise circumstances of the incident.

It should be recalled that the Air Component operates 4 NH-90 tactical transport (TTH) from the Beauvechain base and 4 NH-90 NATO frigate helicopters (NFH) from the Koksijde base.

The NH-90 is a twin-engine helicopter in the 11-tonne category with fly-by-wire controls, produced in European cooperation.

The NH-90’s integrated avionics suite and glass cockpit facilitate intuitive interaction with the helicopter’s systems, as well as with the flight, navigation and mission systems. This enables effective management of the cockpit environment for mission success and safety in all operating conditions.