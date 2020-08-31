Last flight of the Belgian Air Force’s B-Hunter UAV

As announced in June, the Israeli-built B-Hunter UAV is now officially retired from service at the Belgian Defence’s Air Component. On 28 August 2020, a small ceremony took place at Florennes Air Base to commemorate this event and to thank the 80 Sqn for the many years of dedication.

The ceremony, which included a water cannon salute, was held in the presence of Major General Frederik, Vansina, Commander of the Air Component of Belgian Defence.

The 80 Sqn was formerly an artillery observation unit (80 Battery), before being integrated into the Air Force.

The current B-Hunter has low availability and no longer meets the standards and requirements of current operational theatres. Its early decommissioning will allow personnel to optimally prepare for the planned deployment in 2023 of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian and to strengthen other weapon systems.

The Belgian Air Force is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of its new capacity of remotely piloted aircraft, General Atomics’ MQ-9B SkyGuardian.