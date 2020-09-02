Last flight of Belgian Air Force Agusta A109 helicopter H22 to its future home at VLOC

This morning, Belgian Defence helicopter Agusta A109 registered H22 left Beauvechain airbase for its last and final flight. After a 2-hour flight over parts of Belgium, the helicopter touched down at Ostend Bruges International Airport around 11:00 LT.

After dismantling the blades and de-fuelling the Agusta, the helicopter was transported by road to nearby VLOC, Vlaams Luchtvaart Opleidingscentrum (Flemish Air Navigation Education Centre).

VLOC regroups some of the pilot- and MRO-education in Flanders’ region. At VLOC, the Agusta will be used as an instructional airframe for future MRO technicians. The utility helicopter will join the iconic all-black Westland Sea King SAR helicopter RS05, which has been donated to VLOC by the Belgian Defence some years ago.

Source: VLOC