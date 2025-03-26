GA-ASI completes first flight of Belgium’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and the Belgian Ministry of Defense have completed the first flight of a new MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), the first SkyGuardian delivered to Belgium as part of a four-aircraft purchase. The flight, based at GA-ASI’s Desert Horizon Air Operations Center in El Mirage, California, took place on February 20, 2025.

This first flight is part of a series of ground and flight tests designed to validate the performance of the Belgian MQ-9B RPA. The objective was to demonstrate the aircraft’s controllability and safe landing. The flight was a success, and the program will continue its developmental flight tests.

The MQ-9Bs will be operated from the Florennes base of the 2nd Tactical Wing, where the first aircraft is due to arrive this year. The base’s infrastructure has been transformed, with a brand-new building specifically designed for this system.

“We’re excited to complete the first flight of SkyGuardian for Belgium,” said Chris Dusseault, vice president of MQ-9B in Europe. “Belgium joins the U.K.’s Royal Air Force and will become the second country to take delivery of our MQ-9B in Europe.”

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world’s foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian.. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.