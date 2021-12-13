Farewell flight Belgian Air Force C-130 in formation over Belgium on 17 December

In December 2021, Belgium will say goodbye to a winged icon.

After almost 50 years of loyal and above all intense service, the C-130 Hercules of the Belgian Air Force lays down its wings. This farewell cannot and should not pass unnoticed. That’s why you get the chance to appropriately wave off the ‘Mighty Herc’.

On Friday 17 December we can take this very literally because there will be a real ‘Farewell Flight’ over all of Belgium.

On that day, the ‘Farewell Flight’ passes a number of Belgian Landmarks, such as the Atomium, the Coast, … and also pays a final salute to the units of the Air Force and some civil and military airfields.

On the accompanying map, you can see the places where and when you can wave goodbye to our C-130 for the last time.