Navigate

Ex-Belgian Air Component C-130H now sports the Pakistan Air Force livery

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

The Belgian Air Component C-130H (registered CH-12) will start a new career at the Pakistan Air Force, the tactical transport aircraft was seen and photographed at the military airport of Melsbroek (across Brussels Airport) sporting the Pakistan Air Force colors. The Belgian Air Force decommissioned all its C-130’s in 2021 and replaced them with Airbus A400M’s.

According to Pakstrategic.com, it has been known since last year that the Pakistan Air Force is looking for 7 to 8 additional C-130s to shore up its tactical transport fleet of 16 aircraft.

For a picture, see:

Pakistan Air Force to procure Belgian C-130 Transport Aircraft (Pakstrategic.com)

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. [Pics] Belgian Air Force has a new ambassador for 2022 Airshows: Senior Captain Steven De Vries call sign ‘Vrieske’.

    The Belgian Air Force has a new ambassador for the 2022 air shows. Senior Captain…

  2. Belgian Air Force F-16 makes precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges airport after bird strike

    A F-16 fighter jet of the Belgian Air Force from Kleine-Brogel airbase was forced to…