Ex-Belgian Air Component C-130H now sports the Pakistan Air Force livery

The Belgian Air Component C-130H (registered CH-12) will start a new career at the Pakistan Air Force, the tactical transport aircraft was seen and photographed at the military airport of Melsbroek (across Brussels Airport) sporting the Pakistan Air Force colors. The Belgian Air Force decommissioned all its C-130’s in 2021 and replaced them with Airbus A400M’s.

According to Pakstrategic.com, it has been known since last year that the Pakistan Air Force is looking for 7 to 8 additional C-130s to shore up its tactical transport fleet of 16 aircraft.

Pakistan Air Force to procure Belgian C-130 Transport Aircraft (Pakstrategic.com)