Belgium welcomes first F-35A fighter jet to enhance defence capabilities

Belgium’s first Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II arrived at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, on 3 December 2024, marking the country’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the advanced fifth-generation fighter. The delivery represents a major milestone for the Belgian Air Component, which is collaborating with the United States to build a new fighter squadron from scratch.

The aircraft, featuring full-color Belgian national markings, was delivered to No. 312 Squadron, established in June 2023. The unit will train Belgian pilots and maintenance crews in partnership with U.S. Air Force personnel. Belgian Air Component Lt. Col. Pierre-Yves Libert celebrated the occasion as “a historic day,” emphasizing the significance of beginning the training period for Belgian pilots and support teams.

Belgium’s decision to acquire 34 F-35A jets was made in 2018 to enhance national defence capabilities and fulfil NATO obligations, including nuclear-sharing responsibilities and joint airspace defence with the Netherlands over the Benelux region. Deliveries to Belgium will commence in 2025, with bases at Florennes and Kleine-Brogel expected to be operational by 2027.

The arrival of the F-35A underscores the strong NATO partnership between Belgium and the United States. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Wall, commander of the 312th Fighter Squadron, called the event “momentous,” highlighting the close cooperation between the two nations in building the squadron and training infrastructure.

More Belgian F-35As are set to arrive at Luke AFB over the coming months, reinforcing its status as a premier training location for U.S. allies. Meanwhile, experienced Belgian pilots are participating in simulator courses, laying the groundwork for an academic training centre in Belgium. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to operational readiness and collective security, ensuring the Belgian Air Component’s defence capabilities for decades to come.

Belgian Air Component Commander Brigadier General Thierry Dupont described the F-35A as a “strategic asset” that integrates seamlessly with NATO allies, signalling the beginning of a transformative era in Belgium’s air defence strategy.