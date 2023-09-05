Belgium to retire its first F-16 fighter jet during Belgian Air Force Days on 10 September

Belgium will soon retire its first F-16 fighter jet after the mandatory 8,000 flight hours limit imposed by manufacturer Lockheed Martin for that type of aircraft.
The single-seat jet, registered FA-95, will have reached the end of its structural life, but it will perform a last flight during the spotters’ day on 8 September at Kleine Brogel air base, and it will also be shown at the static exhibition the following two days on the Belgian Air Force Days.
Announcement of the Belgian Air Force Days 2023, Kleine-Brogel on 8, 9 and 10 September