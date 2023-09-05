Belgium to retire its first F-16 fighter jet during Belgian Air Force Days on 10 September

Belgium will soon retire its first F-16 fighter jet after the mandatory 8,000 flight hours limit imposed by manufacturer Lockheed Martin for that type of aircraft.

The single-seat jet, registered FA-95, will have reached the end of its structural life, but it will perform a last flight during the spotters’ day on 8 September at Kleine Brogel air base, and it will also be shown at the static exhibition the following two days on the Belgian Air Force Days.