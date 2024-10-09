Belgium deploys military A330 MRTT for humanitarian aid and repatriation mission to Beirut

Belgium will deploy a military aircraft for a humanitarian mission to Beirut. The Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft, part of the NATO Multinational Multi Role Tanker Transport (MMU) fleet, is set to depart from Germany around 12:30 (local time) and will deliver medical supplies to hospitals and return to Belgium with Belgian nationals and other EU citizens wishing to leave Lebanon, amidst ongoing instability in the Middle East region.

The MMU fleet, based in Eindhoven and Cologne, supports various European nations, including Belgium, for both strategic transport and air-to-air refueling missions.

The Airbus A330 MRTT can carry up to 250 passengers. While many individuals have expressed interest in leaving Lebanon, the exact number of passengers will only be known at takeoff.

The multinational MRTT fleet now has 7 aircraft with the arrival of 2 new A330 MRTTs in Eindhoven

