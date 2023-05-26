Belgian humanitarian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele on his way back to Belgium after 455 days of Iranian captivity

Belgian humanitarian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele (42) has been released from an Iranian prison after spent 455 days in captivity, taking a heavy toll on his health. In an announcement made by Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, he said that Olivier Vandecasteele was free and expected to be back in Belgium on Friday evening.

Olivier Vandecasteele was transferred from Tehran to the Gulf State of Oman on Thursday evening, where he was received by Belgian military and diplomats.

Most likely, he travels on board a Belgian Air Force Airbus A400M (registered CT-05). As published by forum member Passenger, the aircraft departed Muscat, Oman on Friday afternoon destination Brussels, Belgium.

It is believed that Iranian diplomat and terrorist Assadollah Assadi has been released from a Belgian prison as an exchange for Olivier Vandecasteele. In 2021, Assadoullah Assadi was convicted of planning a terrorist attack on a meeting of the Iranian opposition in Paris.

Eindelijk vrij. Enfin avec nous. pic.twitter.com/XrZzv96nin — Alexander De Croo ???????????????? (@alexanderdecroo) May 26, 2023