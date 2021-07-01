Belgian F-16 collides with Leeuwarden Air Base building, two people injured

The pilot of a Belgian F-16 (tail number FA-130) had to use his ejection seat while preparing for the morning flights at the airbase in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands. His F-16 then collided with a building.

The pilot was injured (broken leg), as well as someone who was in the building. Two people were injured in the incident. This is reported by the Security Region. A parachute and smoke could be seen in some pictures, but there has been no explosion. The aircraft suffered substantial damage and caught fire, which was extinguished by the fire brigade.

Emergency services have come en masse to the crash.

Incident tijdens het opstarten met een Belgische F-16 op de vliegbasis Leeuwarden (Nederland). De piloot moest zijn schietstoel gebruiken. Weldra meer informatie. https://t.co/Q0mKYjETPA — Belgian Air Force🇧🇪 (@BeAirForce) July 1, 2021

Incident lors du démarrage d'un F-16 belge sur la base aérienne de Leeuwarden (Pays-Bas). Le pilote a dû s’éjecter. Plus d’informations bientôt. https://t.co/UVnjybBPK0 — Belgian Air Force🇧🇪 (@BeAirForce) July 1, 2021

UPDATE INCIDENT: bij het opstarten vanmorgen is een F-16 een tegenoverstaand gebouw ingereden. Daarbij zijn twee mensen gewond geraakt. De vlieger heeft zichzelf in veiligheid kunnen brengen. Er is geen brand en ook geen explosie geweest. — Koninklijke Luchtmacht (@Kon_Luchtmacht) July 1, 2021