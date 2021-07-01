Belgian F-16 collides with Leeuwarden Air Base building, two people injured

By
André Orban
-
2
402

The pilot of a Belgian F-16 (tail number FA-130) had to use his ejection seat while preparing for the morning flights at the airbase in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands. His F-16 then collided with a building.

The pilot was injured (broken leg), as well as someone who was in the building. Two people were injured in the incident. This is reported by the Security Region. A parachute and smoke could be seen in some pictures, but there has been no explosion. The aircraft suffered substantial damage and caught fire, which was extinguished by the fire brigade.

Emergency services have come en masse to the crash.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

  2. There was no fire according to the news I have read in Dutch and also the tweets that are visible on this website. The fire brigade of the airbase just kept the plane wet just to be sure.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.