Belgian Defence sends F-16 fighter jets to Middle East again

This Tuesday 29 September, four General Dynamics F-16s will leave Florennes airbase for the Middle East, as part of the international coalition’s operation “Inherent Resolve” against the Islamic State. Belgian Defence follows the government decision of 26 June 2020. Belgium’s commitment falls within the framework of resolution 2249 of the United Nations Security Council of 2015 which refers to the global threat posed by Daesh to international peace and security. The government’s decision provides for an operational commitment for a period of one year.

A detachment of around 100 Belgian soldiers will support the deployment of the aircraft. All members of the detachment have been deployed to the area in recent weeks. Prior to the deployment, all members of the detachment were placed in corona quarantine. The first rotation was mainly composed of personnel from the Florennes airbase.

This new deployment is necessary to avoid a resurgence of the Islamic State. The aircraft, pilots and support personnel will operate from a base in the Middle East. Planes can intervene in support of coalition forces on the ground.

24 September 2020

Source: Belgian Defence