Belgian Air Force quietly retires its last Embraer Regional Jets and its Airbus A321

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday bade farewell to the Embraer ERJ fleet, which the 15th Wing of the Air Component had been using for nearly twenty years.

The last two ERJ-135 aircraft, without markings, left the military airport of Melsbroek yesterday morning with destination Brest-Bretagne airport to operate for Amelia airline.

On 19 December 2019, Belgian Defence sold its four Embraers – two 34-seat ERJ-135 and two 49-seat ERJ-145 – to Amelia by Regourd Aviation, a subsidiary of the French group Regourd Aviation. The decision to sell the “white fleet” had been taken as early as January 2018.

Amelia had already taken delivery of one ERJ-145 registered CE -03 on 18 November. But the other plane of the same type, which was due to be delivered in early December, is apparently still AOG in Melsbroek.

Within the 15th Wing, the four Embraers were replaced by two high-end long-range business jets Falcon 7X (reg. OO-LUM and OO-FAE) that the Defence has rented out on a “dry lease” basis from Luxaviation.

As for the Airbus A321-231 (reg. CS-TRJ) with a capacity of 152 passengers leased since May 2014 from Portuguese ACMI company HiFly, it will make its last flight from Melsbroek this Thursday before being returned to its owner before the end of the year.

Source: Belga