Belgian Air Component

Belgian Air Force F-16 makes precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges airport after bird strike

© Benoît Denet

© Benoît Denet

A F-16 fighter jet of the Belgian Air Force from Kleine-Brogel airbase was forced to make a precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges Airport after a bird strike on the aircraft’s nose.

In order to determine the damage to the aircraft, the pilot decided to perform a precautionary landing at Ostend Airport,” the Belgian Air Force wrote on social media.

As a precaution, emergency services awaited the aircraft (see picture below)

Bart Noëth

30 May 2022 21:02

