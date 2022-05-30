Belgian Air Force F-16 makes precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges airport after bird strike

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
43
© Benoît Denet

A F-16 fighter jet of the Belgian Air Force from Kleine-Brogel airbase was forced to make a precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges Airport after a bird strike on the aircraft’s nose.

In order to determine the damage to the aircraft, the pilot decided to perform a precautionary landing at Ostend Airport,” the Belgian Air Force wrote on social media.

As a precaution, emergency services awaited the aircraft (see picture below)

