Belgian Air Force drops humanitarian aid on Gaza amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Belgium conducted its first operation to airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza, with a successful flight coordinated by Jordan, supporting Palestinian civilians.

An A400M Defence aircraft registered CT-03 departed on Monday from Brussels military airport, carrying 6,000 kg of provisions and hygiene kits. The aid, purchased through B-FAST, aims to alleviate urgent needs in Gaza.

While the operation was deemed successful, Belgium emphasised that airdrops should remain exceptional, advocating for unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza.

Belgium, through B-FAST, remains ready for further airdrop operations under Jordan’s coordination. The government approved the airdrop due to access difficulties and the complex situation on the ground.

Other countries, including Jordan, the United States, France, Egypt, and the Netherlands, have either conducted or planned similar airdrop operations.

The European Commission is also exploring options for humanitarian aid airdrops to Gaza.

The first Belgian operation to drop humanitarian aid into Gaza has just taken place. Thank you to our diplomatic posts, #BFAST and @BelgiumDefence staff. The suffering of civilians on the ground is unbearable. Unrestricted access for humanitarian aid must be guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/8Y0PcWCHgS — Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) March 7, 2024

The @15WAirTransport of the BAF is bringing vital humanitarian aid to Gaza.

An #A400M transport aircraft departed from Melsbroek with B-FAST equipment and a detachment of 40 specialised military personnel to Jordan in the presence of our Minister Dedonder and Lahbib and Gennez. pic.twitter.com/hh6VQaqlnL — Belgian Air Force?? (@BeAirForce) March 5, 2024