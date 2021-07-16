Belgian Air Force deploys resources to help disaster victims in southern Belgium

As part of its Aid to the Nation mission, Belgian Defence has been implementing numerous means since 14 July evening in order to help people who are victims of the serious floods which are currently affecting the south of Belgium.

Belgian Defence is currently present in several cities in the provinces of Liège, Namur, Brabant-Wallon, Luxembourg and Limburg. Numerous human and material resources are made available, and the Belgian Air Force is, of course, part of the effort.

On 16 July, a Search and Rescue’s NH90 came to the aid of two people stranded on a roof in Pepinster and Verviers.

Several Defence helicopters are on standby for rescue and evacuation missions in the province of Liège, including an NH90 NFH rescue helicopter from the 40th Search and Rescue Squadron at the base of Koksijde. It has been parked with his crew at Liège airport since Thursday morning, July 15.

The first mission of the NH90 took place on the morning of Friday 16 July: it came to the aid of people stranded on a roof in Pepinster.

As a result of the flooding in the region around Liège, Belgium has asked its EU partners for help. A French civil protection EC145 rescue helicopter from Le Havre also landed in Liège to assist the severely affected area. The Royal Netherlands Air Force has also a helicopter and divers ready to help Belgium. Italy is sending a helicopter as well, and a transport aircraft with firefighters and zodiacs.