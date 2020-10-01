[Belgian Air Component] Handing over of wings ceremony to new pilots within of Air Component

Handing over of wings ceremony to new pilots within of

Air Component.

Authors Benoit Denet & Martin Gillet, reporting from Beauvechain Air Base.

30 September 2020, the press was invited for the Handing over of wings ceremony to new pilots within of Air Component.

The Belgian Air Component Competence Center (also known as CC Air) held the traditional wings handover ceremony for newly graduated pilots at the Beauvechain 1st Wing Air Base (EBBE). The ceremony, led by Competence Center Air Chief of Corps, Staff Colonel Pascal July, took place in the presence of several national and international authorities, including the mayor of Beauvechain.

Major General Aviator Thierry Dupont, Commander of the Air Component handed over, in the presence of the Chief of Defence, Admiral Michel Hofman, the wings to 11 fresh graduated Belgian pilots. This year promotion includes 6 fighter pilots, 3 helicopter pilots and 2 transport pilots.

Excerpt from Major General Aviator Thierry Dupont, Commander of the Air Component‘s speech :

“I would like to pay a tribute to these 11 young people who joined the closed circle of the military pilot community after a demanding formation. In a few years’ time, they will be operating on state-of-the-art planes and helicopters.

I would also like to pay a tribute today to an institution that is close to my heart: the Air Cadets. Five of the eleven pilots who are receiving their wings today have had their first flying experience with the cadets.

I am aware that it has not been an easy time, but today you can be proud of what your sons have achieved. I would like to thank family and friends as well for the increased support over the years. Especially the parents for allowing their sons to pursue their dreams.

The staff that surrounded these young people during their training must also be highlighted.

I will just say this: be safe and never forget the technicians and staff that surround you and work for you. You still have a long career ahead of you, so stay ready for this challenge. Never stop learning! You have just passed an important milestone in your career. Make the most of this moment. I wish you the best and good. Safe landings.”

The Ceremony took place under clement weather, amongst a static display.

The Ceremony was flown over by 3 F-16s, an NH-90, a C-130 (reg. CH-07) and 3 A109s.

At the annual Wing Parade at Beauvechain Air Base, the @BeAirForce welcomed 11 new pilots (6 fighter pilots, 3 helicopter pilots and 2 transport pilots). The future looks bright! We wish you all safe flights and many happy landings. pic.twitter.com/7H6eo3TUXz — Belgian Air Force🇧🇪 (@BeAirForce) September 30, 2020