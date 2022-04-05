A new demo pilot for the Belgian F-16 Solo Display Team



After 3 years of the F-16 Solo Display Team, the curtain fell for Senior Captain Pilot Stefan “Vador” Darte and his “Dark Falcon” on the final flight of the season at Florennes Air Base on 21 October 2021. Senior Captain Airman Steven “Vrieske” De Vries from Kleine-Brogel Air Base will assume the role of F-16 demonstration pilot for the next three years and will represent our Belgian Air Force at various aeronautical events in Belgium and abroad.

A dream come true

“As a young boy, I already had the desire to become a fighter pilot. The F-16 fascinated me from an early age. However, I suspected that such a thing was only reserved for the nobility. Unfairly, because when a classmate showed me the job posting “to become an F-16 pilot” in the newspaper, I knew. From that day on, I did everything to become a pilot and took part in Belgian air shows,” Vrieske says by way of introduction as he steps off his plane after the first low-altitude training session.

Flying to the limits of man and machine

“I have been a candidate for the position of demonstration pilot in the past, but I withdrew my application for operational reasons. Last year, I thought the time was right and applied again. After more than 5000 flight hours on this beautiful machine, I know the F-16 like the back of my hand. With my presentation, I want to stay close to the public and accentuate the manoeuvrability of the aircraft. I want everyone to see, hear and feel the power and performance of the aircraft. With a top speed of 620 knots, or almost 1150 km/h (the speed of sound is 1235 km/h) and G-forces varying between -3.7G and +9.5G, I am constantly flying at the limits of man and machine,” he continues as we head to his office.

FA-87

Since the F-16 fighter aircraft undergoes huge variations in speed and power during demonstration flights, and the aircraft must be able to last all three seasons due to its unique paint scheme, it is not easy for the material manager to select the right aircraft. The aircraft with the tail number FA-87, which was painted in the colours of the 75 years of the Air Force, was designated as a demonstration aircraft for the next three seasons and was transferred on Friday 18 March 2022 from the airbase of Florennes to the airbase of Kleine-Brogel. Like all previous F-16 demo pilots, Vrieske will have a fully painted F-16 at his disposal. The design is ready and, like all the previous ones, it is impressive and stimulating. The specialists of the 10th Tac Wing paint section are doing their best to have the plane ready as soon as possible. For the most curious among us, we will have to wait a little longer to know the final result!

Ambassador in Belgium and abroad

“I consider it a great honour and privilege to be able to act as an ambassador for our Air Force and show the capabilities of the F-16 at low altitude and to a large audience. As an ambassador, I want to wake up young people and motivate them to make their wishes come true and their dreams come true. Like when I was young, today I want to be the F-16 pilot who can plant the seed in young people so that they too become pilots,” Vrieske concludes as he prepares for a second training session. We wish him much success and happy landings!

Source: BelDefNews (text Jozef Vanden Broeck, photo Robin Mues)