ZeroAvia completes ninth test flight

ZeroAvia, a company developing hydrogen-electric aviation solutions, has completed its ninth successful flight test using the Dornier 228 aircraft. During this test, the prototype ZA600 powertrain reached its highest altitude of 5,000 feet and flew for 20 minutes above the Cotswolds in the UK.

The company plans to conduct one final flight in this phase of testing to assess the powertrain’s maximum endurance. ZeroAvia aims to achieve a 300-mile range for 9-19 seat aircraft by 2025 and a 700-mile range for 40-80 seat aircraft by 2027.

ZeroAvia has obtained experimental certificates for its prototype aircraft from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The company has also secured partnerships with major aircraft manufacturers and global airlines. With the support of grants from the UK’s Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK, ZeroAvia’s UK operations are expanding. The company is part of the UK Government’s Jet Zero Council. Additionally, Alaska Airlines has provided a Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft to ZeroAvia for retrofitting with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system, which aims to advance zero emissions flight technology.

ZeroAvia’s progress signifies a significant development in the aviation industry, as it demonstrates the feasibility of large aircraft powered entirely by novel propulsion systems. The company’s advancements pave the way for potential flights of the Q400 aircraft with hydrogen-electric propulsion, while also progressing towards the certification of the ZA2000 propulsion system. ZeroAvia has already achieved world-first flight testing milestones, including flying a retrofitted 19-seat aircraft with a 600kW hydrogen-electric engine in January.