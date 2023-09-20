Airbus among the main investors in ZeroAvia aiming at the development of hydrogen aircraft engines

Airbus, alongside Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital and NEOM, has co-led ZeroAvia’s latest financing round, emphasising its commitment to sustainable aviation solutions. Other notable investors in this round include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Horizons Ventures, Alaska Airlines, and more.

This investment will empower ZeroAvia to advance the certification of its first hydrogen-electric engine and further its mission of implementing hydrogen-electric engines in all aircraft. Airbus and ZeroAvia have agreed to collaborate on hydrogen power system certification approaches and various technical aspects such as liquid hydrogen fuel storage, flight and ground testing of fuel cell propulsion systems, and the development of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-electric engines use hydrogen in fuel cells to generate electricity, which then powers electric motors for propulsion, with only water produced as a byproduct during flight.

Airbus, a global leader in promoting alternative hydrogen propulsion, is actively involved in the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems, as seen in its ZEROe aircraft concepts programme aimed at reducing carbon emissions in aviation. Airbus has conducted ground tests for a 1.2 MW hydrogen engine concept.

The investment will support ZeroAvia’s growth and technology development, with a focus on certifying its first product, ZA600, targeted for entry into service by 2025. Additionally, it will facilitate progress on the larger engine programme, ZA2000, designed for larger commercial aircraft applications, with testing set to begin in 2024. This investment reinforces ZeroAvia’s leadership in core technologies for multi-megawatt-class hydrogen-electric engines, including high-temperature PEM fuel cells, advanced electric motors, power electronics, and onboard liquid hydrogen fuel storage.