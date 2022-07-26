Presence of Wisk at Farnborough shows electric aircraft could revolutionise the aircraft market, says GlobalData

Located in amongst the military and commercial aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow was a potential new aircraft. The presence of the Wisk electronic vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft shows a new front in commercial aviation and is an indicator of the changing state of the aviation industry, says GlobalData.

The leading data and analytics company notes that the aircraft, designed to transport passengers over short journeys with autonomous capabilities, can recharge in less than half an hour and has undergone extensive testing. Before this aircraft reaches widespread use, it will require certification by the appropriate regulatory authorities.

William Davies, Associate Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Wisk is currently conducting tests in order to assess and reduce the noise level of the aircraft, less noise would give the aircraft a competitive advantage in urban areas. When the eVTOL reaches maturity, it will have to compete with rotorcraft for use in urban environments and prove that it can provide an advantage in order to become commercially viable.”

GlobalData’s report, ‘ Electric Aircraft in Defense ’ , highlights that increasing demand for efficiency and corporate social responsibility will drive the electric aircraft market, with major companies increasing investment into the technology. Improvements in the market have also boosted the industry, with reductions in battery size and storage capabilities creating greater opportunities for companies seeking to develop the technology.

Whilst still a nascent market segment, electric aircraft have the potential to disrupt the existing aerospace industry, providing a challenge to the dominance of hydrocarbon propulsion. In the context of climate change, electric aircraft may have an advantage commercially going forward as emissions standards and carbon taxes increase the cost of operating a hydrocarbon fleet.

Davies continues: “The aviation industry has made significant investments into sustainable flight in recent years, with major companies including Boeing and Airbus launching programmes designed to reduce emissions associated with aviation. This has created a commercial environment suitable for startups like Wisk to access the market.”

Wisk’s flagship aircraft has autonomous and Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) capabilities and has received financial support from Boeing. Whilst the aircraft is still in the testing phase and has not yet operated with passengers, it has conducted numerous autonomous flight tests demonstrating its takeoff and landing capabilities.

However, Wisk’s aircraft will face the same problems as existing urban transport in that it will be limited to certain areas and require specialised landing areas – meaning it can in practice only travel within certain areas and likely be out of the price range for the majority of the population.

Davies adds: “The technology has numerous applications, but its current range of around 40km means that its uses will primarily be for short journeys. Its VTOL capabilities would mean that it can be effectively utilized in enclosed urban environments.”

