VoltAero’s Cassio 330 had a starring role in its U.S. debut at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

VoltAero showcased its Cassio 330 aircraft at the 2023 EAA AirVenture fly-in event in Oshkosh, marking its U.S. debut and presenting its vision for the future of hybrid-electric planes.

EAA AirVenture, a major global air show, garnered a record-breaking attendance of 677,000 individuals. VoltAero displayed a full-scale mockup of the Cassio 330, drawing visitors to its outdoor exhibit. The company held a press conference updating international journalists on the development and certification progress of the Cassio aircraft family.

VoltAero’s CEO and Chief Technology Officer, Jean Botti, highlighted the company’s “revolution by evolution” approach, which involved testing an electric-hybrid powertrain on a testbed aircraft for three years. The first flight of the Cassio 330 is planned for later in the year, initially in a pure thermal version to validate its aerodynamic efficiency. Subsequent flight tests and certification will be conducted with the electric-hybrid powertrain.

Kawasaki Motors’ piston engines, designed to run on hydrogen, were also a highlight at the exhibit, showcasing the future powertrain of the Cassio aircraft family. Kawasaki Motors, a strategic investor in VoltAero, plans to adapt its engines for aircraft use, including hydrogen and biofuel options. They are developing a larger six-cylinder aviation engine alongside their existing four-cylinder engine, aiming to deliver sample engines by the end of the following year.