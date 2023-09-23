VoltAero performs the world’s first flight of an electric-hybrid aircraft with 100% sustainable fuel from TotalEnergies

VoltAero has achieved an aviation industry first by conducting a flight of its electric-hybrid powertrain for the Cassio family of aircraft using 100% sustainable fuel provided by TotalEnergies.

The milestone flight took place at VoltAero’s development facility in Royan, France, and used a hybrid powertrain with an electric mode and an internal combustion engine fuelled by TotalEnergies’ Excellium Racing 100, derived from bioethanol made from vineyard waste.

The demonstration aimed to validate the electric-hybrid powertrain and sustainable fuel for the Cassio aircraft family, showcasing an impressive 80% reduction in CO2 emissions. VoltAero’s Cassio aircraft will offer higher performance and lower operational costs, utilising electric power for takeoff, landing, and primary flight, with an internal combustion engine acting as a range extender and backup.

The first production aircraft will be the Cassio 330, followed by the Cassio 480 and Cassio 600, each with varying electric-hybrid propulsion power. This achievement contributes to the aviation industry’s decarbonisation efforts and complements the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).